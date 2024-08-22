He should bee more careful next time

A driver is recovering after crashing into a home in Buena Park, California, but it wasn’t the impact that caused his injuries.

The car also hit a beehive, ticking off its occupants, who “savagely attacked” the driver.

A video shared on Instagram by the Buena Park Police Department shows the car and what’s left of the home’s window, while a swarm of bees hovers around it.

“Today, August 10, 2024 at approximately 12:15 pm, Officers responded to a vehicle vs. house traffic collision,” read the caption.

“Nobody was injured as a result of the collision, but a bee hive was also damaged and the occupants were not pleased. They savagely attacked the driver who was taken to the hospital with a few stings after the OCFA cooled the bees off with some soap and water,” the post continued.

“So the driver destroyed two homes,” one follower quipped in response to the post.