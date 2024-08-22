Deals, promotions, coupons and a bit of a buzz

Miu Miu or Steve Madden? Nowadays, many consumers would say whatever saves them the most money.

According to a new study commissioned by Citi and conducted by OnePoll, most shoppers today are focused on finding the very best deals, prioritizing price over quality. In fact, 71% of shoppers ranked price as the largest factor in terms of their purchases.

Just over half of the participants found themselves shopping online more frequently than they did a year ago. Many of these shoppers use browser extensions to automatically run coupon codes for them; think of it as extreme couponing online, minus the hunt for the codes.

Anthony Merola, head of Proprietary Products for U.S. Branded Cards at Citi, said in a statement that browser extensions and other shopping tools help people save time and money.

Seventy-seven percent of the survey participants identified themselves as “savvy shoppers” when it came to finding a good deal, but only 60% of Americans claim to regularly hunt for a promotion. Gen Z and millennials are among the demographics most inclined to focus on a good deal.

A survey by Talker Research found that shoppers get a nearly three-hour “buzz” when they find a good deal, saving them money at the bar, too.

Survey questions, methodology and results have not been verified or endorsed by ABC News or The Walt Disney Company.