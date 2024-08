Something about this story sounds fishy.

Traffic on a stretch of Seattle’s I-5 came to a standstill recently when a man started chucking various items off an overpass, including a fish tank.

After attempts by police to apprehend the man in his 50s failed, a SWAT team was called to take control of the area, according to KCPQ-TV.

The suspect, who was armed with a knife and a pitchfork, was arrested and is now in custody.