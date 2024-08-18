Eiffel Tower climber grabs silver — handcuffs, that is

The Paris Olympics officially came to a close on Sunday, August 11, but one of the most breathtaking events happened outside the Stade de France stadium when a man was spotted climbing the Eiffel Tower.

“Some guy is climbing on the Olympic Rings at the Eiffel Tower. You can see him on the blue ring,” a spectator captioned a video shared on the social platform X. “He took ‘climb the Eiffel Tower’ too literally!” joked the poster.

The climber, wearing only a pair of shorts and no shirt, can be heard in another video saying: “Bloody warm, isn’t it,” according to Metro.

Alas, his Olympics stunt came to an abrupt end as police escorted him off the viewing platform.