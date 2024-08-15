Seahawks wrap joint practices getting best of the Titans’ injury-limited offense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Former Seattle defensive backs Quandre Diggs and Jamal Adams did a lot of talking Thursday.

Current Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon had the last word with an interception of Will Levis as Tennessee started a two-minute drill, and he punctuated his second pick of the day by running to give the ball to Adams who’s now with the Tennessee Titans.

Witherspoon then kept running toward the end zone without the ball and waving at the Titans. Diggs could only compliment his former teammate after practice, saying Witherspoon could be one of the NFL’s best with his energy and intelligence.

“I mean, he’s competitive as heck,” Diggs said. “He makes a play over there. He’s yelling across to the other side of the field to us, you know, just the back and forth.”

Diggs might’ve enjoyed the competitiveness. Titans coach Brian Callahan made clear he was disappointed with Tennessee’s execution in the final drill, though his offense was missing top receivers DeAndre Hopkins (knee) and Tyler Boyd (bruised foot).

“That wasn’t what I was hoping to get out of that period,” Callahan said. “I thought it just wasn’t good execution all the way around, and we throw an interception that would end the game. And so that’s good coaching to teach off of, but very disappointed in that.”

The Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans wrapped up their two days of joint practices Thursday with much more emotions coming out.

Titans general manager Ran Carthon helped keep the Tennessee offensive line back after Seahawks defensive end Leonard Williams stopped himself after pulling back his right arm, apparently ready to punch rookie left tackle JC Latham while already on top of the seventh overall pick out of Alabama.

Witherspoon had been beaten a couple of times Wednesday. As someone who learned from Adams as a rookie a year ago in Seattle, the trash talk went back and forth. The Seahawks cornerback was much happier having a chance to help wrap up Thursday’s session with an interception.

He said Adams was hiding from him as Witherspoon went looking for him after the pick.

“Yeah, I was looking for him, so I could get him the ball and show him that’s how you do it, for real. That’s how you really run this defense,” Witherspoon said.

Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons had his own moment, picking up left guard Laken Tomlinson and tossing him to the ground.

Callahan said Thursday’s practice was shorter than Wednesday, which went nearly 2 1/2 hours in the heat of the day. After two hard days of controlled joint practices, Callahan said there was no need for the starters to play in the preseason game. Malik Willis will start at quarterback after working with the second team some against Seattle.

“He’s earned the right to have an opportunity to play with that group and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does,” Callahan said.

Injury issues

Seattle coach Mike Macdonald says wide receiver Pharoah Brown has a foot issue and running back Zach Charbonnet had his back lock up.

Titans defensive lineman Keondre Coburn went in early along with tight end Josh Whyle, who hit his head on the ground during a 1-on-1 drill, as precautionary measures. Wide receiver Kyle Philips hurt a hamstring, and defensive lineman Marlon Davidson hurt a bicep muscle. Linebacker Kenneth Murray was held out with a tight hamstring.

___