8/14 Williams Mine update

8/14 Fire Update:

At approximately noon today the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office has modified evacuation areas and levels for the Williams Mine Fire in our county. This change was based on information gained from our fire partners; taking into consideration the safety and interests of our citizens. The area that was formerly under a Level 3 evacuation notice has been reduced to a Level 2. Additionally, an area north of Trout Lake and west of the Mt. Adams Recreational Highway will continue to be in a Level 2. The remaining portions of Trout Lake and the Trout Lake Valley that had been a Level 2 have been moved to a Level 1. For updated maps of the area please visit the Klickitat County Emergency Management Department website.

Even though levels have been lowered in the area, the fire continues to be active and a hazard to citizens and recreators. We ask that you continue to monitor fire information and be prepared for levels to change if conditions were to change. The Sheriff’s Office does not take issuing evacuation orders lightly as we have been and continue to be in conversation with our partners on a continual basis. We understand the reasons for the orders are not always clear, but our top priority is being consistent as we look out for the interests and safety of our citizens.

The Sheriff’s Office appreciates all the support and interaction from the Trout Lake community as we assist during this often frustration and difficult time.

KEY MESSAGES:

A community meeting will be held tomorrow, Thursday, August 15, at 7:00 pm. The meeting will be located at the Trout Lake Volunteer Fire Department, 2415 WA-141, Trout Lake, WA 98650. This meeting will be recorded and posted to the Williams Mine Fire Facebook for those unable to attend.

Firefighters continue to be successful with suppression action limiting fire progression spread to the south, in an effort to protect the community of Trout Lake.

CURRENT STATUS:

Firefighting efforts will also be focused on the southeast flank of the fire, from the 8040 and 8020 roads as control lines have been assessed and implementation of line construction has begun. On the northeast side of the perimeter, firefighters are digging handline, engaging the fire directly with mechanical line construction following up in support of these developed lines. On the east side of the fire, crews are nearing completion of containment lines around Snipes Mountain. From Snipes Mountain they will be working towards the historic Cascade Creek Fire lines and anchoring lines to the natural lava beds at the base of Mount Adams.

Firefighters are continuing operations upon an anchor point established earlier in the week on the southern perimeter of the fire from the Mt. Adams to Wicky Creek. This line has allowed crews to safely achieve primarily direct containment on the 8040 road system to the Buck Creek drainage. Dozers continue to place indirect line west of Cascade Creek towards the Williams Mine Fire perimeter and the Cascade Creek burn scar. When connecting line construction across Cascade Creek, handline will be utilized to mitigate impacts from heavy equipment in the riparian areas.

Aviation resources, including fixed and rotor wing, are working to slow perimeter progression in priority containment areas of the fire. Yesterday, aerial fire efforts had good visibility due to lower levels of smoke volume and fire managers used these conditions to aid ground resources. These priorities include the south and southeast corner towards Trout Lake, the east towards the Yakama Nation and the western perimeter towards the 23 road.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Winds will relax as temperatures begin to warm today. This allows for the potential of increased instability in the afternoon and could develop vertical lift generating a higher smoke output. For Thursday, there will be a chance for thunderstorms near the fire with additional chances potentially this weekend that may have the ability to produce some rain showers.

SAFETY AND CLOSURES:

Scooper planes continue to dip out of Swift Reservoir and the Columbia River between Memaloose Island and Lyle, Washington. Members of the public and recreators should be aware that scooper planes could approach and dip out of these water sources at any time as weather conditions allow for aviation operations.

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake, and parts of Klickitat County. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current area closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/13 Fire Update:

KEY MESSAGES:

Scooper planes continue to dip out of Swift Reservoir and the Columbia River between Memaloose Island and Lyle, Washington. Members of the public should be aware that scooper planes could approach and dip out of these water sources at any time as weather conditions allow for aviation operations. Firefighters have established southern perimeter control lines that at this time have stopped southerly fire progression.

CURRENT STATUS:

Yesterday, a new start on the northwest edge of the fire was detected. Local ranger district initial attack resources worked with NW-13 to access the incident. The ¼ acre area is fully lined and contained.

On the southeast edge of the Williams Mine fire perimeter, crews continue to work on containing spot fires around and past Snipes Mountain to the east. An egress route for the safety of engaged resources has been established on the 312 road. Crews have successfully anchored into the 840 road where dozers are tying in control lines, and hand crews continue to work along the extent of the road systems prepping indirect lines in coordination with the heavy equipment operations. Work resumed on the 8031 road and crews have established control lines along the 731 road that tie into historic dozer lines from the 2012 Cascade Creek Fire.

The structure protection group continues to work around the Trout Lake community in conjunction with the Glacier Spring Water Group. Triage efforts and assessments will continue around private properties until evacuation levels can be safely rescinded.

WEATHER / FIRE BEHAVIOR:

Stronger westerly winds arrived in the area Monday, and relative humidity values did rise above 60% below the 4000 feet elevation band on the fire. Active burning was observed yesterday but atmospheric conditions were more favorable than previous days for suppression efforts. Sunny skies and wind will remain through Tuesday, with winds weakening and turning northwesterly on Wednesday. Instability will begin to increase on Thursday and through the weekend, resulting in a continuation of potentially active fire behavior.

CLOSURES:

Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood are closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

8/12 Fire Update:

Fire size: 10,584

Percent Contained: 0

Full Suppression Fire

Hand Crews: 4

9 Engines and 8 Dozers

Total personnel: 186

KEY MESSAGE:

The structure protection group had a successful day as operational resources arrived and built upon previous days’ fire mitigation efforts around private infrastructure within level 3 evacuation zones near Trout Lake, WA. NW-13 continues to work with local government officials prioritizing firefighting efforts within the communities directly adjacent to the fire.

CURRENT STATUS:

A new fire was detected yesterday approximately one-half mile west of the 23 road. Resources were available to actively engage this new start, and aviation resources were utilized to suppress the new ignition. Ground firefighting resources are constructing perimeter control lines to achieve containment.

On the northwest side of the fire perimeter, crews continue to scout and identify potential containment lines to tie fire spread into natural features. Dozers are being used to connect geographical features along the 8031 road as crews look for opportunities to limit fire spread from progressing to the south.

To the east on the 060 road, crews are suppressing spot fires that were established yesterday around Snipes Mountain. Due to rugged and steep terrain, spot fires to the southeast of the fire perimeter are difficult to access, and a heavy snag component also is present in this area from previous fire scars. Firefighters are developing strategies to gain anchor points in this area utilizing indirect line construction control features. Fire managers anticipate easterly progression to continue due to the strong westerly winds being forecasted.

WEATHER:

Active weather with stronger winds will arrive with gusts possibly exceeding 25 mph; however, relative humidities will rise at elevations below 4000 feet providing moisture to the environment. Fog may also accumulate in lower elevations on Tuesday, and Wednesday morning. This weather change also has the potential for thunderstorms arriving Thursday, which may provide measurable precipitation which could aid in slowing fire progression on the Williams Mine Fire.

CLOSURES:

Effective immediately, Washington DNR managed lands near Trout Lake and Glenwood will be closed to entry due to the Williams Mine fire. For more information, please see http://www.dnr.wa.gov/ahtanum. The Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation, Tract D Recreation Area is closed, please see Yakama Tract D Road Closure for more information. Level 2 & 3 evacuations are in effect for the community of Trout Lake. An evacuation center is located at 1455 NW Bruin County Road, White Salmon, Washington. Evacuations are coordinated through the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office and the Skamania County Sheriff’s Office. The FS-23 and FS-25 roads are closed, see the Williams Mine Area and Road Closure for more details. The Pacific Crest Trail (PCT) is closed from the PCT’s intersection with FS 23 to Potato Hill. The current Forest closure spans the entire Mt. Adams Wilderness.

Public information: https://linktr.ee/williamsminefire

Facebook: Williams Mine Fire

E-mail: [email protected]

Inciweb: http://inciweb.wildfire.gov/…/wagpf-williams-mine-firegpnf

Smoke: https://www.airnow.gov

Phone: (509)-213-5684 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brian Gales, Incident Commander Eric Riener, Deputy Incident Commander

8/09 Fire Update:

8/08 Fire Update:

The Williams Mine fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest started Monday and has grown to 5,000 acres, and will likely increase further today. Shifting N/NE winds could contribute to smoke impacts in the Columbia Gorge and communities southwest of the fire towards the Vancouver area.

Real-Time Air Quality data can be monitored here: https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/ls/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC4…

How to protect you and your family’s health from wildfire smoke

– Stay updated on current and forecasted air quality

– Limit duration and intensity of outdoor physical activity.

– Stay indoors with cleaner indoor air:

–Close windows and doors unless it is too hot to maintain safe temperatures.

–Filter indoor air through an HVAC system, and a HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan filter. See below.

–Buy necessary materials early. Supplies will sell quickly once smoke hits.

-Set HVAC systems to re-circulate mode or close the outdoor/fresh air intake.

If you must be outside for a limited duration, consider wearing a properly fitted NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, such as an N95 mask.

Firefighting Response Underway on the Williams Mine Fire

Release Date: Aug 6, 2024

Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Pacific Northwest Region

Vancouver, Wash., (August 6, 2024)— Firefighters and aircraft are on scene of the Williams Mine fire, a new wildfire start on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fire was detected yesterday evening in the Mt. Adams Wilderness after a lightning storm passed over the area and is estimated at 2,000 acres as of this morning. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Williams Mine to Potato Hill and a formal closure order is in progress for the entirety of the Mt. Adams Wilderness area, including South Climb, and Forest Service Road 23.

The Williams Mine fire is managed as a full-suppression fire with an ongoing and aggressive initial attack response. Significant fire behavior was observed overnight and additional growth is expected today. Smoke will be highly visible from Trout Lake and surrounding communities.

The safety of firefighters and the public is always highest priority. We encourage visitors to stay informed on the latest fire information and observe emergency closure areas as conditions can change quickly.

Multiple fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest region. Fire restrictions are in effect on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is prohibited outside of designated developed campgrounds. For additional fire information, please visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website at Gifford Pinchot National Forest – Fire Management (usda.gov) or on Facebook at @GiffordPinchot.