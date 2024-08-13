Sunday dinner ends in spaghetti assault

A St. Petersburg, Florida, man has been charged with domestic battery after a Sunday night spaghetti dinner got a little too spicy.

Anthony Fiacco, 41, was having dinner with his 61-year-old mother when the two got into a “verbal argument” that “turned physical,” according to a police report obtained by The Smoking Gun.

Fiacco threw the pasta at his mother, striking her in the head and leaving her with “spaghetti sauce in her hair.”

Police allegedly found Fiacco, who had fled the house, hiding behind a bush in the backyard. He then tried to run away from the officers, who managed to capture him.

Fiacco has had prior convictions for battery, trespass, violating probation and throwing a “deadly missile” — specifically a Heineken bottle — into an apartment window after being asked to leave a party.