Snapping crab found in office vending machine

Who knew crabs liked junk food?

That seemed to be the case when people in an Iowa office building tried to buy snacks from a vending machine and noticed something snapping at them.

Pepsi employee Sosa Mesa tells KTIV-TV that he was sent to check out the machine, which people believed had a mouse stuck inside. Instead, he discovered it was a crab snapping at people.

Sadly, Mesa says the crab was dead by the time he got there.

Oddly enough, this was not an isolated incident. A Chesapeake blue crab somehow made its way into a computer lab at the Sioux City Public Library.