Polite burglar leaves apology note: “Sorry! Need $ for drugs”

Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley has experienced a rash of burglaries of late, but in at least one case the thief was polite.

Surveillance video obtained by KABC-TV shows someone breaking into a Teriyaki Madness location and stealing money. In this case, however, the thief left behind a Post-it note that read, “Sorry! Need $ for drugs, won’t come back.”

Surveillance video from a nearby store appears to show the same person making off with $500 from a cash register.

A total of 10 businesses were burglarized over a two-day period, and police believe the same person may be responsible for all of them.

Detectives say they’re working possible leads in the crime spree, but so far the culprit remains at large.