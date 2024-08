Now this just doesn’t make a lick of sense.

Devon Davis, 35, was been charged with simple battery for allegedly licking and sucking the hair of an 18-year-old girl at Douglas County, Georgia’s Arbor Place mall, according to WAGA-TV.

Davis, who was also charged with willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, is out on bail under the condition he doesn’t return to the mall or approach his alleged victim.