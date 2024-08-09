Employee’s attempt at crowd control turns into a real dumpster fire

An employee at a McDonald’s location in Savannah, Georgia has been sentenced to five years in prison for his handling of an overcrowding situation at the restaurant.

Joshua Daryl McGregor, 34, a manager trainee, set fire to a dumpster in an effort to shut down the restaurant, filmed the fire with his cell phone and posted the video on social media, according to Fox Business.

In addition to five years in prison, a judge ordered McGregor to pay restitution for property lost in the fire and to serve three years of supervised release when his prison term is finished.

Despite the incident, his lawyer, insists “Josh is a good man that made a mistake, and he will move past this.”