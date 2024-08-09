Battle of the bulge: Poll vaulter’s crotch costs him Olympic medal

(NOTE LANGUAGE AND NATURE) French poll vaulter Anthony Ammirati provided a viral moment at the 2024 Olympics, but it wasn’t for the reason he’d hoped.

Ammirati failed to qualify for the finals, when his bulge knocked down the pole and knocked him out of the finals.

The commentators struggled for the appropriate words to describe the incident and it quickly lit up social media.

“When you’re about to win an Olympic medal but your massive d*** gets in the way while the whole world watches in slow motion,” someone posted on the social platform X.

“Anthony Ammirati failed the bar and the commentators are clearly having a hard time acknowledging what happened,” shared another user, who added, “HELP I’M DYING.”

It was an unfortunate end to Ammirati’s Olympic dream, no bones about it.