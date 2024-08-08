8/08 Williams Mine Fire Causes Evacuation Levels For Trout Lake

8/08 Fire Update:

The Williams Mine fire in the Gifford Pinchot National Forest started Monday and has grown to 5,000 acres, and will likely increase further today. Shifting N/NE winds could contribute to smoke impacts in the Columbia Gorge and communities southwest of the fire towards the Vancouver area.

Real-Time Air Quality data can be monitored here: https://map.purpleair.com/1/m/i/ls/mAQI/a10/p604800/cC4…

How to protect you and your family’s health from wildfire smoke

– Stay updated on current and forecasted air quality

– Limit duration and intensity of outdoor physical activity.

– Stay indoors with cleaner indoor air:

–Close windows and doors unless it is too hot to maintain safe temperatures.

–Filter indoor air through an HVAC system, and a HEPA portable air cleaner or DIY box fan filter. See below.

–Buy necessary materials early. Supplies will sell quickly once smoke hits.

-Set HVAC systems to re-circulate mode or close the outdoor/fresh air intake.

If you must be outside for a limited duration, consider wearing a properly fitted NIOSH-approved particulate respirator, such as an N95 mask.

Firefighting Response Underway on the Williams Mine Fire

Release Date: Aug 6, 2024

Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Pacific Northwest Region

Vancouver, Wash., (August 6, 2024)— Firefighters and aircraft are on scene of the Williams Mine fire, a new wildfire start on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fire was detected yesterday evening in the Mt. Adams Wilderness after a lightning storm passed over the area and is estimated at 2,000 acres as of this morning. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Williams Mine to Potato Hill and a formal closure order is in progress for the entirety of the Mt. Adams Wilderness area, including South Climb, and Forest Service Road 23.

The Williams Mine fire is managed as a full-suppression fire with an ongoing and aggressive initial attack response. Significant fire behavior was observed overnight and additional growth is expected today. Smoke will be highly visible from Trout Lake and surrounding communities.

The safety of firefighters and the public is always highest priority. We encourage visitors to stay informed on the latest fire information and observe emergency closure areas as conditions can change quickly.

Multiple fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest region. Fire restrictions are in effect on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is prohibited outside of designated developed campgrounds. For additional fire information, please visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website at Gifford Pinchot National Forest – Fire Management (usda.gov) or on Facebook at @GiffordPinchot.