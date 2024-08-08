Use Caution On The Columbia During Fire Season

HOOD RIVER, ORE. – The National Forest Service has announced during a recent seasonal conference call that the US Coast Guard may soon impose restrictions on recreational river usage. This follows reports from Wednesday of several near-miss incidents between river users and Superscoopers engaged in firefighting operations.

If you’re on the river, please stay vigilant and steer clear of any areas where firefighting efforts are underway. Your cooperation is crucial to ensuring the safety of both recreational users and firefighting crews. Thank you for your understanding and caution.