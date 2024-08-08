Lasagna maker’s secret ingredients: pot and cocaine

An Indiana prison nurse has been charged with smuggling drugs into the facility hidden in containers of lasagna.

Regina Davis, 46, as with all employees entering the prison, was having her property screened when a guard thought something about the lasagna she was bringing in seemed a little strange, according to court documents obtained by The Smoking Gun.

When investigators dug through the lasagna, they found several packages wrapped in electrical tape that were revealed to contain about 3 ounces of cocaine and 1.7 ounces of pot.

Davis originally claimed that a friend had given her the containers and she didn’t know about the drugs.

However, a search of her phone revealed pictures of the packages that were found in the lasagna.

Davis then changed her story, saying that she was forced to smuggle in the drugs by people who threatened to harm her and her brother if she didn’t comply.

The police didn’t buy Davis’ story, and she was arrested on two felony narcotics trafficking charges.