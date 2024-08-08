US men’s basketball team rallies to beat Serbia at Paris Olympics, will face France for gold medal

PARIS (AP) — With six points in two seconds, the U.S. Olympic team was on its way. To a comeback. To a win. And to another Olympic gold medal game. Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 2:16 left, and the U.S. will play for gold in the Paris Olympics on Saturday night after beating Serbia 95-91. The U.S. trailed by 17 points in the first half, plus faced an 11-point halftime deficit — the biggest one successfully overcome by an American team since NBA players were added to the Olympic mix in 1992. Curry says “that was a special one.”

COVID-stricken Noah Lyles collapses after getting bronze, one of 8 US medals at Olympic track

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Noah Lyles lost the Olympic 200 meters, falling to Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo, then collapsing on the track and being carted off in a wheelchair. Later, wearing a mask, Lyles told reporters he had COVID. After crossing the line third, Lyles fell to his back and writhed around in pain, staying down for nearly 30 seconds before getting up, asking for water and getting to the wheelchair. Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone broke her own record and won gold again in the women’s 400 hurdles; Grant Holloway and Daniel Roberts went 1-2 for the U.S. in the 110 hurdles. Tara Davis-Woohall of the U.S. won gold in the long jump.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone breaks her own world record, wins Olympic gold again in 400-meter hurdles

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone once again broke her own world record, powering over the 400-meter hurdles in 50.37 seconds to defend her Olympic title. The 25-year-old American has now lowered the world record six times. She was in the lead around the corner and breezed down the home stretch to beat teammate Anna Cockrell by 1.50 seconds. This was billed as one of the must-see races at the Stade de France, given the rivalry between McLaughlin-Levrone and Femke Bol of the Netherlands. Cockrell crashed the party, with Bol finishing third.

Victor Wembanyama will be a medalist at the Paris Olympics. Gold or silver awaits him on Saturday

PARIS (AP) — Someone is going to have a very difficult task on Saturday. Someone is going to have to place a medal around the neck of a man who is every bit of 7-foot-4 and looks to still be growing. Victor Wembanyama has a new accolade. He’s an Olympic medalist. The only question is whether it’ll be gold or silver, something that’ll be determined Saturday night in the final game of the men’s basketball tournament at the Paris Games. France is headed back to its second consecutive Olympic gold-medal contest, after beating Germany 73-69 in the first of two semifinals on Thursday.

US-Australia set to renew women’s Olympic basketball rivalry. Belgium-France meet in other semifinal

PARIS (AP) — The U.S. and Australia are set for the next chapter in their international women’s basketball rivalry at the Olympics. The teams will play in Friday’s semifinals for a spot in Sunday’s gold medal game. France will face Belgium in the other matchup. It has been a one-sided rivalry between the Americans and Australians. The Opals have never beaten the U.S. in the Olympics, losing in the gold medal game in 2000, ‘04 and ’08. The Australians also lost to the U.S in the semifinals of the 1996 and 2012 Olympics.

Defending champion US women’s volleyball team beats Brazil in semifinal thriller at Paris Olympics

PARIS (AP) — Karch Kiraly’s reigning Olympic champion U.S. women’s volleyball team will get its shot at a repeat gold medal. And it took every extra hustle play by every American on the floor against the mighty Brazilians. As Brazil’s fans waved flags, chanted and sang from every corner of South Paris Arena, the U.S. women outdueled their fellow world powerhouse to win a five-set thriller in a compelling rematch of their Tokyo final won in straight sets by the U.S.