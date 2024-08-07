Woman’s attempt to auction off bedpans goes down the toilet

A British woman who put her collection of 163 unique bedpans on the auction block in hopes of thinning out the herd saw her dreams flushed when they failed to attract any bidders.

Mary Jacobs, 77, started her unusual collection back in 1984 with a slipper pan she saw in a rummage sale for about 64 cents and “it snowballed from there,” she tells Suffolk News.

“I had a cupboard built to store them in my front bedroom but I’m getting older and need to clear some space. I hope they go to a good home. They’re clean, washed and in fantastic condition,” she adds.

It’s hard to believe anyone could pass on a collection that features such classics as “The Improved ‘Ideal’ bed and douche slipper” or the “Jones Ware ‘Relax’ no. 500,” but alas, there were no takers, according to Bateman’s Auctioneers & Valuers.