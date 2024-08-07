Williams Mine Fire Causes Evacuation Levels For Trout Lake

Firefighting Response Underway on the Williams Mine Fire

Release Date: Aug 6, 2024

Gifford Pinchot National Forest, Pacific Northwest Region

Vancouver, Wash., (August 6, 2024)— Firefighters and aircraft are on scene of the Williams Mine fire, a new wildfire start on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. The fire was detected yesterday evening in the Mt. Adams Wilderness after a lightning storm passed over the area and is estimated at 2,000 acres as of this morning. The Pacific Crest Trail is closed from Williams Mine to Potato Hill and a formal closure order is in progress for the entirety of the Mt. Adams Wilderness area, including South Climb, and Forest Service Road 23.

The Williams Mine fire is managed as a full-suppression fire with an ongoing and aggressive initial attack response. Significant fire behavior was observed overnight and additional growth is expected today. Smoke will be highly visible from Trout Lake and surrounding communities.

The safety of firefighters and the public is always highest priority. We encourage visitors to stay informed on the latest fire information and observe emergency closure areas as conditions can change quickly.

Multiple fires continue to burn across the Pacific Northwest region. Fire restrictions are in effect on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire, campfire or charcoal fire is prohibited outside of designated developed campgrounds. For additional fire information, please visit the Gifford Pinchot National Forest website at Gifford Pinchot National Forest – Fire Management (usda.gov) or on Facebook at @GiffordPinchot.