Cruel joke or the ultimate kiss-off? Woman mistakes lifelike doll for dead body

Someone was either having a little fun or was feeling fed up with their partner. Whatever it was, a New Zealand woman got the fright of her life when she discovered what appeared to be a headless woman lying on a deserted beach.

Alice Cowdrey was walking her dog Sadie when she made the gruesome discovery. However, it wasn’t until she called the police that she realized it was just a lifelike adult doll someone had left there, according to RNZ.

It even had the cops fooled for a while, until one of them flipped it over and realized what it was.

Cowdrey said she was relieved, but felt bad she had called police about a sex doll; they reassured her she had done the right thing.

How the doll, worth thousands of dollars, came to such a bad end still remains a mystery. Police believe the doll may have been stolen, but aren’t interested in pursuing it any further, choosing to prioritize “urgent incidents,” according to the outlet.