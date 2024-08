The opening of the Goldendale City Council was presided over by twin mayors for the day, Gracelynn and Gunnar Littlewolf. The brother and sister had won the by working as a tag team to win the Community Days scavenger hunt. The pair enjoyed several events through the day, including a ride on a real city fire truck. Following a gentle tap of the mayor’s gavel to open the meeting, the pair retired for the evening, thanked by all the councilors.