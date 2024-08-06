8/05 Goldendale City Council Meeting

The opening of the Goldendale City Council was presided over by twin mayors for the day, Gracelynn and Gunnar Littlewolf. The brother and sister had won the by working as a tag team to win the Community Days scavenger hunt. The pair enjoyed several events through the day, including a ride on a real city fire truck. Following a gentle tap of the mayor’s gavel to open the meeting, the pair retired for the evening, thanked by all the councilors.

The meeting discussed several subjects, including the city’s six-year city street plan, new flood plain maps, a fire load reduction project on Observatory Hill, adding tie-down charges at the city airport and the purchase of a newer used vehicle to carry firefighters’ self-contained breathing gear. The latter was the only measure to pass last night. The others were discussions to help the staff draft changes in ordinances for later public hearings.

Under staff reports, Fire Chief Noah Halm said Goldendale had sent units to the Big Horn fire in the eastern part of the county:

“We had a truck out there for five dates. We had one of our command vehicles doing line work. We were moving our vac tender — 6131 — out there for two nights. And so, w’re probably going to be pushing $18,000 the state is going to pay us.” He said the state also paid the volunteer.

Police chief Mike Smith reported bomb scare at the 76 station:

“Someone planted what looked like an explosive device in the outhouse. Turned out it wasn’t. It was like a makeshift flashlight. You don’t touch something like that. You call the bomb squad. They were able to isolate the area without closing the post office.”

And Councilor Andy Halm reported on gay pride day in Goldendale. Some council members had been opposed to spending city tourism dollars on the event, but it had turned out just fine”

We had ages 21 and under — 86, and 21 and over 21 was 283 as of 9 pm of the event. And there was people staying the the hotels from Seattle, Walla Walla, TripCities area and from Portland. So it kind of did its purpose.”