Sweet mother of pearl! Giant oyster found off the coast of England

August 5, 2024

They say oysters are an aphrodisiac, and God bless to the lucky couple that gets a hold of this baby.

Oyster farmer Tom Haward was shocked when his company harvested a “monster” oyster weighing more than 5 pounds off the coast of Mersea Island in Essex, England.

Haward tells the SWNS Media Group the oyster, which measures roughly 12 inches long and 5 inches wide, is 20 years old — extremely rare for oysters, whose life expectancy is normally six years in harvested waters, according to the Pottsville Republican Herald.

Unfortunately, the oyster is 1 1/2 inches short of the largest oyster recorded by the Guinness World Records, discovered in Denmark, which was 13.97 inches long.