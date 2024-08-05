French chefs say “non” to baguette stamps

Back in May, the French postal service, La Poste, announced a limited-edition scratch-and-sniff stamp that smells like that classic staple of French cuisine, the baguette.

However, while La Poste may be proud of its creation, French chefs are turning up their noses and saying, “Le pew.”

“Our yeast is gentle,” Jeanne Barrere, manager of the Leonie Bakery near Paris’ Champs-Elysees boulevard, tells Today. “This smells more like vanilla.”

Barrere’s chief baker, Harlem Gbodialo, adds the stamps have a “sugary, fruity aroma” he can’t place.

If you’d like to get your hands — or, more accurately, your fingers — on the stamps, it won’t be easy. They’re only available in France and only 594,000 will be printed in the initial run.