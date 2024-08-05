BLM Prineville increases local partner wildland firefighting capacity with fire engine transfer

Prineville, Ore. – Recently, the Bureau of Land Management’s Prineville District successfully transferred a Type 6 engine to the Post-Paulina Rangeland Fire Protection Association. This transfer is part of the Rural Fire Readiness equipment transfer program, which aims to bolster the capabilities of local firefighting cooperators through the provision of essential firefighting equipment.

“This transfer couldn’t have happened at a better time with 200,000 acres of fire in our immediate proximity,” said Reese Camara, Fire Supervisor for Post-Paulina RFPA. “The additional engine will significantly bolster our efforts in combating these wildfires and protecting our community.”

James Purswell, Assistant Fire Management Officer for the BLM Prineville District, emphasized the importance of supporting local partners during critical times. At the time of the transfer, the Post-Paulina RFPA’s fire engine was having mechanical issues. The engine transfer came at a pivotal time for the RFPA during a busy fire season.

“We’re very excited to support a trusted partner with some added capacity, especially with the amount of fire in the landscape and scarcity of resources currently available,” said James. “We were working alongside this engine before the end of shift that same day,” he remarked.

The RFR program offers a streamlined process for the BLM to distribute firefighting assets—including engines, vehicles, tools, and safety gear—to local partners. By doing so, the program enhances the effectiveness and safety of collaborative wildland fire responses, increasing the capacity and preparedness of local cooperators.

The BLM is committed to fostering strong partnerships with local firefighting organizations through programs like the RFR. By equipping these partners with vital resources, the BLM helps ensure more effective and safer wildland fire management across the region.

For more information about the RFR program, visit BLM.GOV.

For BLM fire restrictions and closure information, visit BLM.GOV/ORWAFire.

