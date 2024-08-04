No bones about it: Ohio Supreme Court rules boneless chicken wings can have bones

Warning: Those boneless chicken wing you’re eating may still have bones, despite what the label says — or at least if you buy in Ohio.

Republicans, who hold a 4-3 majority on the Ohio Supreme Court, ruled that bones are a natural part of chicken, and therefore it’s on the consumer to be on the lookout for them, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Democrats find the ruling hard to swallow, arguing that a jury, not appeals court judges, should decide whether customers should expect to find bones in boneless wings.

The decision stems from a 2016 lawsuit brought by Michael Berkheimer, who, after ordering boneless wings, got a chicken bone lodged in his throat and needed two surgeries as a result.