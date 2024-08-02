Woman opens air fryer from Amazon, finds lizard instead

Imagine opening your Amazon delivery, but instead of finding the air fryer you ordered, a lizard crawls out.

That’s what happened to Sofia Serrano, a Colombia resident.

“We ordered an air fryer through Amazon and it arrived with a side dish. I don’t know if it was Amazon’s fault or the carrier’s… good morning!” Serrano wrote in Spanish, along with a picture of the creepy reptile on the social platform X.

It could have been worse though. An Amazon customer in Bengaluru, India, who ordered a game show controller, found a venomous snake instead, according to the Mirror.