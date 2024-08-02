FDA warns some people are overdosing on weight loss drugs

While injectable weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy have become popular, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning that some Americans are accidentally taking too much.

At issue are off-brand forms of the medication semaglutide, the active ingredient in the medications; some people are turning to cheaper so-called “compound” versions of the drug, which require one to fill a syringe themselves, rather than the branded versions that come in pens that dispense just the right amount.

The FDA says it has received reports of people overdosing on compounded semaglutide, giving themselves as much as 20 times more than the intended dose of the medication — in some cases leading to hospitalization.

“Unfamiliarity with withdrawing medication from a vial into a syringe and coupled with confusion between different units of measurement (e.g., milliliters, milligrams and ‘units’) may have contributed to dosing errors,” the agency says.

While Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus can be prescribed to treat diabetes and high blood pressure, they can also be prescribed “off label” for weight loss. However, the latter use might not be covered by a person’s insurance, leading consumers to seek out cheaper alternatives.

Compounded drugs may be cheaper than branded versions of the drugs, but they are not equivalent to generic drugs, which are reviewed by the FDA.

“Patients should not use a compounded drug if an approved drug is available to treat a patient,” the FDA said in a safety warning earlier this year.

“Patients and health care professionals should understand that the agency does not review compounded versions of these drugs for safety, effectiveness, or quality,” the agency warns.