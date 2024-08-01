NFL Thursday

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will miss at least next 2 weeks because of a right foot injury

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert will miss at least the next two weeks because of an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. The injury was diagnosed following Wednesday’s practice. Doctors expect that the fifth-year quarterback will be ready for the regular-season opener on Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders. Herbert will spend two weeks in a walking boot followed by what the Chargers termed “a graduated return to play protocol.” It is the first significant injury during Jim Harbaugh’s first training camp as Chargers coach. Harbaugh has made it a priority to slowly ramp up the intensity of practices to prevent soft tissue injuries.

First two kickoff under NFL’s new rules are both returned to the 26

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — The first two kickoffs under the NFL’s radical new rule were both returned a yard farther than the old touchback. Houston’s Steven Sims fielded Cairo Santos’ kickoff at the 5 and ran 21 yards before he was tackled at the 26 to open Thursday night’s preseason game between the Texans and Chicago Bears. Touchbacks used to result in the offense starting at the 25. After the Texans scored on the opening drive, Chicago’s Tyler Scott caught Ka’imi Fairbairn’s kickoff at the 7 and returned it 19 yards to the 26. With both teams sitting starters, all eyes were on the overhauled kickoffs during the annual Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Stadium.

Several QB competitions going on in NFL training camps, including Raiders battle, Steelers rivalry

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Aidan O’Connell and Gardner Minshew are locked in an even battle to become the Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback. Coach Antonio Pierce said he was waiting for one of them to take charge. There are several teams with similar questions at that position around the NFL. Quarterbacks are competing for starting jobs with the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots. Expected starters with the Pittsburgh Steelers and Minnesota Vikings are being pushed to keep those spots.

Jets’ McCutcheon has made mental health awareness his mission since best friend’s death in 8th grade

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Lance McCutcheon can’t remember what caused the sudden rift between him and his best friend. The details don’t really matter now to the New York Jets wide receiver. He just knows he never got to smooth things over with Connor Mills. And he never got a chance to say goodbye. On May 31, 2013, Mills died by suicide. He was 14. The 25-year-old McCutcheon, in training camp with the Jets competing for a roster spot, has been an advocate for mental health awareness since his best friend’s death.