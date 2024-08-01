MLB Thursday

Angels star Mike Trout needs second surgery for torn meniscus, ending his season

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Angels star Mike Trout needs a second surgery for a torn meniscus in his left knee. The operation will end another injury-marred campaign for the three-time MVP. Trout said Thursday in a social media post that an MRI revealed the new meniscus tear. He previously had surgery on May 3 to repair the meniscus and had been working toward a return before his rehab was shut down on Tuesday. Trout says he was “devastated” by the news. Trout batted .220 with 10 homers and 14 RBIs in 29 games this season. The 32-year-old has been limited by a series of injuries over the past five years.

Bookmaker to plead guilty in gambling case tied to baseball star Shohei Ohtani’s ex-interpreter

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California bookmaker who took thousands of sports bets from the ex-interpreter for baseball star Shohei Ohtani has agreed to plead guilty to running an illegal gambling business. Federal prosecutors say Mathew Bowyer’s business operated for at least five years in Southern California and Las Vegas and took wagers from more than 700 bettors, including Ohtani’s former interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Bowyer is expected to plead guilty Aug. 9 to running an illegal gambling business, money laundering, and subscribing to a false tax return.