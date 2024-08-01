Another Solar Project Proposed To Go In Sherman County

Another large energy generation project is headed for the region. Brookfield Renewable, one of the world’s largest publicly traded energy companies, filed a notice of intent with the Oregon Department of Energy to develop a solar and battery storage facility in Sherman County. They’re calling it Speedway Solar Project for its location near the Speedway auto racing facility east of Grass Valley. When it’s completed, it is expected to deliver 900 megawatts of carbon-free energy and will be one of the largest in Oregon.

The unique project layout is designed to construct the solar arrays in ribbons along the edges of the fields, to allow farmers to keep working the land.

During construction, the company says, the project will create hundreds of family wage jobs and once operational will provide ongoing employment and expand the local tax base. Public hearings will start this fall, and construction as early as next year.