TikTok Boom! Drug dealers busted after revealing their operation on social media

Social media can be a great tool for promoting your business — unless you’re in the business of dealing drugs.

As strange as it seems, Louisville, Kentucky, residents Tara Lyles and James Lyles were arrested after police got wind of them posting videos of their illegal operation on TikTok, according to WAVE-TV.

Undercover cops set up a meeting with Tara in the parking lot of a Kroger’s supermarket to purchase some marijuana.

Through the use of a GPS tracking device, police were able to locate a warehouse out of which the Lyles conducted their operation.

Inside they found a large marijuana edible production area, and four safes containing THC products and marijuana “flower.”

Tara and James were both charged with trafficking marijuana. Tara was also charged with possession of drugs/drug paraphernalia.