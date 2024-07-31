Fire Safety Away from Home

Olympia- While on vacation, it is important to continue to prioritize fire safety. Fire emergencies can occur unexpectedly and in any place. Even if you’re in unfamiliar surroundings, safety is always crucial and cannot be overlooked.

According to the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), there is an annual nationwide average of 3,900 hotel/motel fires, which has led to an average of 15 deaths and 100 injuries. In 2023, Washington State had 106 fires in temporary lodging which caused two injuries and over $2,000,000 in property and content loss.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office urges you to inspect for fire hazards and prepare for potential fire incidents when staying in unfamiliar or temporary lodging. Here are some tips:

Stay at a hotel with fire sprinklers and hard-wired smoke alarms when possible.

Check for smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and a sprinkler system.

Review the evacuation routes available to you and thoroughly discuss your plan as a family.

Locate the exits nearest to your room and common areas.

Establish a reunification location for your family members.

Locate the fire alarms.

Take the stairs in case of an emergency.

Stay low during a fire event to avoid excess smoke inhalation.

Call 911 upon exiting the building.

For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at (360) 596-3904.

###