Forget Cocaine Bear, how about real-life cocaine sharks?

If there wasn’t already a compelling reason to stay clear of sharks, now comes news that sharks off the coast of Brazil have tested positive for cocaine, according to the BBC.

Experts believe the drug is most likely making its way into the waters via illegal labs and through excrement from drug users. Packs of cocaine being being lost or dumped into the waters by drug traffickers is also a possibility.

Further studies will be needed to understand the effects of the drug on sharks, but research has shown that drugs were likely to have similar effects on animals as they do humans.