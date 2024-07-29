7/28 10:00 pm Big Horn Fire near Bickleton

7/28 at 10:00 pm:

7/27 at 10:00 pm:

7/27 at 10:00 am:

7/26 at 9:00 pm:

From the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

Hwy 14 will be opening this evening, all other road closures will remain in place overnight and be reevaluated tomorrow. There will be a change in evacuation levels soon. We want to remind everyone that there are still multiple fire crews working to try and wrap this up but it is still a very active area.

7/26 at 2:00 pm:

7/25 at 9:00 pm:

7/25 at 2:00 pm:

7/25 at 9:00 am:

From Klickitat County 911 / Emergency Management Facebook page:

**Update** 07/25/2024 9am

Notice evacuation changes!!

Level 2 – “Get Set” for for the cities of Roosevelt and West Roosevelt, Bickleton and Cleveland.

Level – – “Get Ready” for North to Klickitat County/Yakima County Line and West to Rock Creek.

Hwy 14 is closed from Roosevelt to Alderdale Rd.

American Red Cross Shelter is set up at Paterson Elementary School in Paterson (Benton County).

Fire is very active, so please stay out of the area.

Estimated size: 32,886 acres

Containment: 5%

Start Date/Time: 7/22/2024 at 1:07 PM

Area of Origin: 7 miles SE of Bickleton, WA

Cause: Undetermined

Structures Damaged: 4

The Big Horn fire is burning near the town of Bickleton in Klickitat County, Washington. The fire started at approximately 1:07 PM on Monday July 22nd,2024, and was driven by windy and dry conditions.

Today’s fire activity has been active due to gusty winds and low daytime relative humidity levels. An impending cold front has brought winds with gusts up to 30 mph.

Around 3:00 PM, the fire expanded on the southwest corner in the Pine Creek drainage when the winds shifted to a westerly direction pushing fire towards the east continuing to burn towards the Alderdale area. A significant number of aircraft from state and federal partners were utilized to slow the forward progression of the fire. The current weather conditions are forecasted to continue into late Thursday afternoon.

Evacuation Levels: Evacuation levels have changed. Please visit Klickitat County Emergency Management’s website or check Facebook:

Level 3 “GO NOW” Go now! Danger in your area is current or imminent and you should evacuate immediately. Follow directions from law enforcement or fire departments and do not return home until officials have determined it is safe. Notification it is safe to return home will be given as soon as possible.

Level 2 “GET SET” Be prepared for sudden or short-notice evacuation. People who need help or more time to evacuate — such as people with disabilities, people with small children, people with medical conditions, and people with large animals — should evacuate now. Ensure your evacuation plan checklist is complete and your Go! kit is in your vehicle. Stay informed and be aware of alerts from local law enforcement and fire departments. Always remember to leave if you feel unsafe, do not wait for an official evacuation order.

Level 1 “GET READY” Be aware of the danger in your area and start preparing for possible evacuation. Monitor local media and check on neighbors. If you do not already have an evacuation plan or a Go! kit, assemble these now. Conditions can change suddenly, and you may not receive a Level 2 “Be Set” warning before you are ordered to Level 3 “Go!” Prepare both the inside and outside of your home for fire. Leave if you feel unsafe — do not wait for an official evacuation order.

Road Closures: East Road is closed from the Town of Bickleton south to Middle Road.

Weather and Fire Behavior: Dry conditions continue today with increase wind gusts. Calm winds will increase into gusty conditions by this afternoon.

Smoke: While there are no current air quality alerts for Klickitat County, communities close to active wildfires could see air quality worsen as the fire and wind conditions change. For more information on smoke and air quality, please visit: Washington Smoke Information (wasmoke.blogspot.com)

Shelter: Red Cross has opened an Emergency Shelter at Patterson Elementary School in Benton County.

Patterson Elementary School

51409 Prior Ave

Patterson, WA 99345

Resources: Multiple overhead, strikes teams, aircraft and dozers are currently responding to the fire.

###

7/24 at 2:30 pm:

The following is from Klickitat County 911 Dispatch/Emergency Management:

7/24 at 12:00 pm:

***Update*** 7/24/2024 12pm

Level of Evacuations have changed as follows:

Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuation for Roosevelt Grade east to Alderdale Rd, North is Six Prong to Six Prong Extention and Peterson to the Columbia River to the south.

Level 1 “Get Ready” Evacuation for Alderdale Rd east to the Klickitat County line.

7/23 at 1:00 pm:

7/23 at 10:00 am:

7/22 8:00 pm:

7/22 7:30 pm:

***Update 7/22/2024 7:31pm***

All previous Level 2 Evacuations are upgraded to Level 3 “GO NOW” Evacuation. Level 3 ” Go Now ” are from East Road to Sand Ridge Rd to the East and Alder Creek south to the Columbia River.

Level 1 is upgraded to Level 2 “Get Set” – Sand Ridge Rd to the Klickitat County Line.

7/22 5:00 pm

**Update** 7/22/2024 505pm

Level 3 “Go Now” Evacuation added for South of Six Prong to the Columbia River to East of Six Prong Extension and West to East Rd/Roosevelt Grade Road.

Level 2 ” Get Set” Evacuation added for East of Six Prong Extension to Sand Ridge Rd, North to Hale Rd and South to Columbia River.

Level 1 “Get Ready” Evacuation added for Sand Ridge Road to the East to Klickitat County Line and South to the Columbia River.

7/22 3:45 pm:

Level 3 – GO NOW Evacuation in the Bickleton Area. Pine Creek East to Hale Road and South to Whitmore Road, including East Rd.

***NOTE: East Road is closed from the Town of Bickleton south to Hale Rd.***

Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuations. Hale Rd south to Six Prong and east to Six Prong Extension.