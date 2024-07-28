MLB Sunday

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Garrett Crochet among the coveted players ahead of MLB’s trade deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — Major League Baseball’s trade deadline is on Tuesday and the deals have already started. The Diamondbacks added left-hander A.J. Puk, the Mariners grabbed outfielder Randy Arozarena, the Yankees acquired Jazz Chisholm Jr. and the Orioles now have right-hander Zach Eflin. A handful of players still on the market could swing a playoff race. Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox left-handed pitcher Garrett Crochet are among the most coveted players.

Rays trade right-handed reliever Jason Adam to Padres for three minor-league prospects

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Rays have traded right-handed reliever Jason Adam to the San Diego Padres for three minor-league prospects. Adam emerged as one of the top relievers available on the trade market. The Padres will send RHP Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher J.D. Gonzalez in return. The Rays have been active sellers as Tuesday’s trade deadline approaches. They traded outfielder Randy Arozarena to the Seattle Mariners and RHP Zach Eflin to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. Earlier this month, Tampa Bay traded RHP Aaron Civale to the Milwaukee Brewers and reliever Phil Maton to the New York Mets.

Mountcastle shines, Cano closes as Orioles snap San Diego’s 7-game winning streak with an 8-6 win

BALTIMORE (AP) — Ryan Mountcastle hit a pair of two-run singles, Cedric Mullins made a terrific catch in center field and the Baltimore Orioles held off the Padres 8-6 to snap San Diego’s seven-game winning streak. The Orioles scored six runs in the third, when their first six hitters reached base before Randy Vásquez was pulled. By then, he’d already walked in a run, allowed an RBI single to Ryan O’Hearn and yielded a single by Mountcastle that made it 4-0. Mullins hit a two-run double later that inning, and then the Orioles nearly blew their six-run lead. Yennier Cano got the save in place of struggling closer Craig Kimbrel.

River Ryan strikes out 8 in 1st major league win, Dodgers hit 3 homers in 6-2 win over Astros

HOUSTON (AP) — Teoscar Hernández hit his 22nd home run, River Ryan struck out eight in his first major league win and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 6-2. Gavin Lux and James Outman also homered and Shohei Ohtani stole his career-high 27th base for the Dodgers. With the Dodgers clinging to a 3-2 lead in the eighth, Hernández turned on a slider from Bryan King and sent it 361 feet into the left field seats. Yainer Diaz hit a two-run homer for the Astros in the sixth. Spencer Arrighetti took the loss.

Chapman, Soler each get 3 hits as Giants beat Rockies 5-4 to complete 4-game sweep

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Matt Chapman and Jorge Soler each had three hits, and the San Francisco Giants finished off a four-game sweep of the Colorado Rockies with a 5-4 victory. It was San Francisco’s first four-game sweep since 2022. The Giants have beaten Colorado 12 straight times at home, tying a Rockies record for most consecutive losses at any opposing ballpark. Trailing 5-3 heading into the ninth inning, the Rockies scored once and had the potential tying run at second base with one out against closer Camilo Doval. But then Sam Hilliard struck out and Ezequiel Tovar — who had three hits — grounded out to give Doval his 20th save. Casey Schmitt homered early for the Giants, and Derek Hill had an RBI triple.

Taylor Ward’s grand slam caps Angels’ rally, LA beats Athletics 8-6 to avoid 4-game sweep

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Taylor Ward hit a grand slam to help the Angels erase an early 6-0 deficit, and Los Angeles beat the Oakland Athletics 8-6 to avoid a four-game sweep. Ward’s fourth-inning slam into the Oakland bullpen in left field off Osvaldo Bido was the fourth of his career and the fourth by an Angel this season. His previous grand slam was on May 4, 2022, also against Oakland. He has 16 homers this season. Brent Rooker hit a bases-clearing double in a six-run third inning for the A’s, who had won eight of 10 and had already secured their fourth straight series win.

Angels’ Mike Trout hasn’t started running again after setback in rehab from knee injury

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout has yet to begin running, two days after an MRI on his left knee showed no new injury. Trout had surgery on May 3 to repair a torn meniscus in the knee. The three-time MVP began a rehab assignment with Triple-A Salt Lake on Tuesday, but exited after just two innings because of soreness in the knee. Trout said Friday that turned out to be some scar tissue that broke up while he was jogging on the field. He said then he hoped to resume running “any day now,” but manager Ron Washington said he had not done so as of Sunday.