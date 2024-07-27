Recreational users play vital role in preventing wildfires in state forests

Salem, Ore.—The heat of summer makes shade-covered state forest an appealing destination for many.

“July and August see the most visitors to our state forests,” said Joe Offer, Oregon Department of Forestry’s Recreation Program Manager. “With that increase of visitors is also an increase in wildfire danger since 70 percent of wildfires are human caused.”

ODF posts fire danger levels and public use restrictions on information boards in recreation areas and on most access roads to state forests. There are four levels: Low, Moderate, High and Extreme, with corresponding restrictions for certain activities. As the forests dry out and the humidity levels decrease, the fire danger levels typically increase—and so do the restrictions to help prevent fires.

“The vast majority of our visitors want to do the right thing,” said Offer. “The largest obstacle is a general lack of awareness about what is allowed or not allowed at each level, and what fire prevention items they should have with them while recreating on state forest land.”

For example, as levels reach Moderate and High, recreational fires are only allowed at designated sites within metal fire rings. Additionally, during the entire designated fire season, anyone traveling on state forestlands is also required to have a shovel and a gallon of water or a 2.5-pound ABC fire extinguisher in their vehicle at all times.

“Few people are aware of the requirements for carrying a shovel and water or fire extinguisher while on ODF managed forestland. However, just having that equipment with you could mean the difference of saving the forest from a fire or not,” said Offer. “Similarly, anyone riding an off-highway vehicle (OHV) during fire season is required to have a fire extinguisher with them at all times for the same reasoning.”

Beyond the requirement of carrying a fire extinguisher, all OHVs must have exhaust guards and spark arrestors. However, even those design features don’t make them completely fire safe. Due to the possibility of starting a fire during the driest and most dangerous fire conditions, ODF mandates that offroad trail riding is prohibited from 1-8 p.m. when High fire danger levels are met, while all offroad riding is fully prohibited in Extreme fire danger.

Year round there is no smoking, launching of sky lanterns, or use of exploding targets, trace ammunition, or fireworks on any state forestland.

All ODF district and local offices post fire danger levels and can answer questions on restrictions.

“Another quick and easy way to see the fire danger levels is to visit our fire danger levels website,” said Offer. The link: Oregon Department of Forestry Public Fire Restrictions Tip: Click on the left-hand column hypertext titled: “ODF Statewide Fire Danager” and it brings up a layer with a color-coded map for the four levels.

If state forest visitors see others not following the rules they can report it to any ODF staff member.

“Our main goal is awareness and education about the restrictions to protect lives and the forest,” said Offer. “And we ask that all visitors to the forest do their part to help educate others on rules and restrictions as well.”

Lastly, if anyone sees a wildfire while visiting the forest they should call 911 immediately and give the best location information possible so firefighters can find it and put it out quickly.