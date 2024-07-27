Drug Price Transparency Program seeks input on prescription increases

Salem – The Oregon Division of Financial Regulation’s (DFR) Drug Price Transparency Program is seeking the public’s input on high prescription drug prices. Consumers are encouraged to report prescription drug price increases on DFR’s website, dfr.oregon.gov/rxdrugprices.

If anyone needs help completing this form, or has questions, they can call the message line at 833-210-4560 (toll-free) and leave a message with the best time to call back. Individuals can also reach DFR by email at [email protected].

Getting information directly from consumers will help DFR have more accurate information about how consumers are affected by high or increased costs of their prescription drugs. This will help the division inform the Oregon Legislature in DFR’s annual report, which is expected to come out in December. Consumers can also view the data on the DFR website and provide stories for the annual hearing and report.

“We recognize that prescription drug costs are increasing and the impact this has on Oregonians on a daily basis,” DFR Administrator TK Keen said. “Our hope is to get input from the public so we can inform policymakers and researchers alike on prescription drug costs.”

###