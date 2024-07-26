Rojas, Moore, Robles hit consecutive HRs in 1st, Mariners beat White Sox 10-0 & Mariners Roster Moves

CHICAGO (AP) — Josh Rojas, Dylan Moore and Victor Robles hit consecutive homers in Seattle’s eight-run first inning and the Mariners beat the Chicago White Sox 10-0 on Friday night to end a three-game slide.

George Kirby pitched seven strong innings and Jorge Polanco added a two-run drive in the fourth as Seattle won for just the second time in 10 games and handed the major-league worst White Sox their 12th straight loss. The Mariners entered one game behind first-place Houston in the AL West after once having a 10-game lead in the division.

The Mariners hadn’t gone deep back-to-back this season until they teed off against Chicago rookie Drew Thorpe, scoring all eight runs against the right-hander with two outs. Seattle last hit three straight homers on June 21, 2022, at Oakland.

Kirby (8-7) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one in coasting to his first win in a month. Mitch Garver, batting .177, reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

The Mariners already led 3-0 when Rojas connected for a three-run drive into the right-field bullpen off Thorpe’s center-cut fastball. Moore and Robles followed with solo shots to chase the 23-year-old from his eighth major league start.

Jason Vosler got the rally started with a two-run single. Garver followed with an RBI double.

The White Sox (27-79) have lost 18 of 21 and are 52 or more games under .500 for the first time they were 49-102 in 1932. Chicago has matched the 1962 Mets for the worst record through 106 games and is on pace to equal the expansion New York club for 120 losses, the most since the 19th century.

Tommy Pham had three of Chicago’s seven hits.

The Mariners entered having scored two runs or fewer in seven of their previous eight games, but didn’t wait for the arrival of All-Star outfielder Randy Arozarena to kick-start their offense. Arozarena was added via trade from Tampa Bay late on Thursday and reliever Yimi García was acquired from Toronto on Friday. Both are expected to join the Mariners on Saturday.

Thorpe (3-2), acquired in a trade that sent Dylan Cease to San Diego, entered with a 3.03 ERA. The 6-foot-4 righty had allowed five runs over 30 1/3 innings in his previous five outings for a 1.48 ERA over the span.

In this one, Thorpe allowed eight runs and six hits, walking two while getting only two outs.

ADDED DEAL

Seattle also dealt RHP Ryne Stanek to the Mets for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas on Friday.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Mariners: RHP Gregory Santos, who suffered a knee injury on Wednesday, had an MRI “that came back OK,” and he could be available for Saturday’s game, manager Scott Servais said.

UP NEXT

Mariners RHP Bryan Woo (4-1, 2.54) takes the mound against White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (7-3, 2.98) on Saturday night.

Reliever Ryne Stanek acquired by Mets from Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas

NEW YORK (AP) — Right-hander Ryne Stanek was acquired by the Mets from the Seattle Mariners for minor league outfielder Rhylan Thomas in a move by New York to bolster its bullpen. Stanek, who turned 33 Friday, was 6-3 with a 4.38 ERA and seven saves for the Mariners but struggled over his last nine outings, going 1-2 with a 6.45 ERA and two blown saves. He was dealt hours after Seattle acquired Yimi García from Toronto. Mets pitchers Drew Smith and Brooks Raley are out for the season after Tommy John surgery.

Mariners bolster bullpen acquiring Yimi García from the Toronto Blue Jays

The Seattle Mariners bolstered their bullpen acquiring right-hander Yimi García from Toronto with top prospect Jonatan Clase part of the return going back to the Blue Jays. Just hours after Seattle made a big splash at the plate by acquiring Randy Arozarena from Tampa Bay, the Mariners addressed another need by adding another arm to their bullpen. García has appeared in 29 games and has a 2.70 ERA with 42 strikeouts and just eight walks. García missed about a month due to a nerve issue in his elbow, but returned to the Blue Jays bullpen following the All-Star break. Clase has appeared in 19 games this season for Seattle and batted .195 while playing both center and left field.