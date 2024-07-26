Orange you glad this lobster won’t be dinner?

While Flavor Flav is on a mission to save Red Lobster, one crustacean was saved from becoming a meal thanks to its unique orange color.

According to Denver’s Downtown Aquarium, the creature was part of a shipment sent to a Red Lobster in Pueblo, Colorado. Its rare hue caught the attention of a dishwasher who was unpacking the shipment, and it was set aside and given the name Crush, a reference to a nickname for the ’70s-era Denver Broncos Orange Crush defense.

Eventually Crush found his way to the aquarium, where he’s currently living.

“We are thrilled to be able to share this very rare and extraordinary animal with the community and visitors to Colorado!” Downtown Aquarium says.

We can only assume any lobsters headed to Minnesota are currently painting themselves purple.