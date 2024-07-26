7/26 9:00 am Update: Microwave Tower Fire in Mosier

7/26 9:00 am update:

7/25 11:00 am update from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

There are no changes in evacuation levels for today, however, there are some road closures in Hood River County and have provided an updated map. Bottled water has been delivered and is available for pick up at the Mosier Senior Center (500 E 2nd Ave, Mosier).

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY

– from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

– from the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 30, south to intersection of Eastside Rd and Paasch Dr., east to Elder Rd. and due north to Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail.

7/25 11:00 am Update:

The following is from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office on 7/24:

Microwave Tower Fire Update | 3:00 PM

Wasco County Sheriff Magill and Hood River County Sheriff English are working closely together on the Microwave Tower Fire. Out of an abundance of caution, they added a Level 1 Get Ready evacuation order on the westside of the fire, affecting residents in Hood River. Please refer to the map to see all evacuation zones for both counties and full details below.

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY

– from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

– from the intersection of Hwy 35 and Hwy 30, south to intersection of Eastside Rd and Paasch Dr., east to Elder Rd. and due north to Historic Columbia River Highway State Trail.

Microwave Tower Fire Update | 10:00 AM

All current evacuation orders will remain in place for 24 hours.

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

The fire is 704 acres and 0% contained. The Mosier Senior Center (500 E 2nd Ave, Mosier) is open until 8:00 PM as a cooling center, device charging center and is also stocked with ice water. Coin laundry is also available there. A Red Cross Shelter is open at the Hood River Middle School (1062 May St., Hood River).

Pacific Power crews have continued to patrol power lines this morning, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. We appreciate your patience as they work to safely restore power. Pacific Power is working closely with local fire and emergency management personnel, and a clearance to restore power has been received from Incident Command managing the Microwave Tower Fire. As the patrol wraps up, Pacific Power will begin to restore power today through the afternoon. Please be aware that due to current fire activity nearby and expected winds today, there may be subsequent power outages.

7/23 Evening update:

Firefighters on Microwave Tower Fire take advantage of more favorable weather

The Dalles, Ore. – Moderate fire behavior allowed for further progress on the Microwave Tower Fire today as crews worked to secure more of the fire’s east end with hand line, dozer line, and water drops from helicopters and other air resources. The fire continued to back down on a north facing ridge along I-84 just west of Mosier and will likely do so through tomorrow. Smoke can be observed along the highway.

More accurate mapping has sized the fire at 704 acres. Tonight, crews will work towards hooking in line with hand crews and dozers along the eastern and southern edges of the fire footprint while structural firefighters will continue to assess and further secure homes.

Tomorrow, the Type 1 Great Basin Team 6 will assume command at 6 a.m. The incident command post will be at the Hood River High School. Public information officers with the team will receive inquiries about both the nearby Whiskey Creek and Microwave Tower fires.

Evacuation levels remain in place. There is an estimate of 100 homes that are under Level 3 evacuations and 500 residences threatened in the Mosier area. The gymnasium at the Hood River Middle School is a designated Red Cross Shelter for those evacuated.

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

For the most up-to-date evacuation information, please visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/

The Mosier Senior Center (500 E 2nd Ave, Mosier) is open from dawn to dusk as a cooling center, device charging center and is also stocked with ice water.

A big shoutout to Land Electric and Halseth Excavating for setting up three generators at the senior center and sending a diesel fuel tanker around the community filling resident’s generators and critical infrastructure. Also, many thanks to the numerous volunteers that have dropped everything to show up and lend a hand wherever needed.

7/23 at 11:00 am:

All evacuations will remain in place for the next 24 hours. The fire is currently 591 acres and the Oregon Department of Forestry Central Oregon District is investigating the cause. A Red Cross Shelter is open at the Hood River Middle School (1062 May St., Hood River).

Thank you to our local and regional partners for their quick response yesterday.

7/23 at 8:45 am:

The Oregon State Fire Marshall sent two strike teams and three task forces through Immediate Response to the Microwave Tower Fire near Mosier. The strike teams are from Multnomah and Clackamas counties. The task forces are from Multnomah, Benton, and the Rogue Valley.

Please follow the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office for information about evacuations. Our partners at the Oregon Department of Forestry will have fire updates until an incident management team is in place later today.

7/22 at 10:00 pm:

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET **EXPANDED** from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY **NEW** from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

7/22 at 6:37 pm:

**Mosier Fire Update ** 6:37pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 22, 2024

Contacts:

Stephanie Krell, Wasco County Public Information Officer, [email protected]

Andy Dwyer, ODF The Dalles Public Information Officer, 541-903-2069, [email protected]

Jim Gersbach, ODF Public Affairs Specialist, 503-508-0574, [email protected]

Aircraft and ground firefighters battle Microwave Tower Fire west of Mosier

THE DALLES, Ore. – Residents west of the Columbia Gorge town of Mosier are being told to evacuate as the fast-moving Microwave Tower Fire burns eastward, driven by strong westerly winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour.

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd., and south to Jasper Lane.

A Red Cross shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Hood River Middle School, 1602 May Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Firefighters from ODF’s Unit Office in The Dalles are being aided by Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments in battling the blaze that started west of Rattler Ridge just west of Mosier in the Columbia Gorge. A very large airtanker has been ordered to help on the fire, which was reported at 4 p.m. this afternoon. A task force of fire engines and a dozer from the Larch Creek Fire in south Wasco County are being diverted to assist on the fire. The I-84 freeway currently remains open.

The fire is burning in grass and timber, pushed eastwards by strong westerly winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Earlier this afternoon it was estimated at 100 to 150 acres. Cause is not known at this time.

Evacuation levels may change quickly given the spread rate of the fire, with new areas being moved into evacuation status. For the most up-to-date evacuation information, please visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Rattler Ridge Rd, east to Huskey Rd, north to the border of the City of Mosier and south to the intersection of Huskey Rd and Proctor Rd.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to Evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd.

The gymnasium at the Hood River Middle School is a designated Red Cross Shelter for those evacuating the fire in Mosier.



1602 May St, Hood River, OR 97031



Link to post

Do not delay

Per Wasco County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Location: Old Dalles Road and Elder Road, near microwave tower

GPS: 45.667740, -121.464724

Size: 100 ACRES

Personnel:

E-601

D-94

9504

E-946

E-9461

E-603

E-601

E-9451

Weather: 76°F | Humidity: 40% | Wind: 27mph gusts to 38mph

4:41PM Residents in the Moiser Area should ensure that their outdoor pets such as Cats and Dogs are corralled inside in case levels go out.

4:22pm Wasco County toned out for 1st alarm wildland fire, as is Hood River Fire.

4:21pm 20 structures now threatened including microwave structure.

4:00pm Paging all available brush trucks; heavy fuel load. Fire pushing hard to the east.

7/22 at 6:05 pm:

The gymnasium at the Hood River Middle School is a designated Red Cross Shelter for those evacuating the fire in Mosier.

7/22 at 5:30 pm:

**Mosier Fire Update ** 5:30 PM

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to Evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd., and south to Jasper Ln.

This fire is evolving quickly. We will update the maps as soon as they are available.

7/22 at 4:30 pm:

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Rattler Ridge Rd, east to Huskey Rd, north to the border of the City of Mosier and south to the intersection of Huskey Rd and Proctor Rd.

Do not delay

7/22 at 4 pm:

A fire has been reported near Proctor Rd. and Rattler Ridge Rd. area in Mosier. Please stay clear of the area so that crews can respond quickly.