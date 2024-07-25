You want a pizza me?

A woman was arrested and a warrant is out for her daughter’s arrest after the two attacked a Georgia Sam’s Club employee for not taking their pizza order.

The fight reportedly broke out when the mother and her two daughters ordered two pies just as the concession crew was preparing to close for the night.

An employee told them it was too late to place their order and called for a manager, but before he could get there, the family started calling her names. The mother then walked behind the counter and punched the worker in the face.

The fight, caught on a cellphone video obtained by WSB-TV, shows the women going at it as others try to break it up.

The worker tells the outlet that she still suffers headaches from the blow.

The mother, Andreana McKnight, was arrested and charged with battery. Her pregnant daughter, 20-year-old Victoria Wilson, was taken to the hospital, but there is a warrant out for her arrest.