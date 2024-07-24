Man goes on after-hours junk food binge at Walgreens

A man was arrested recently after pigging out on snacks and drinks at a Florida Walgreens in the wee hour of the morning, long after the store had closed.

Police entered the Walgreens in response to a store alarm going off and found Christopher Morgan treating himself to Tostitos spinach dip, chips, Reese’s and Ghirardelli chocolate, Dr. Pepper and a pack of Newport cigarettes, among other things, according to a police report obtained by WESH-TV.

While placing Morgan under arrest, an officer asked if there was anyone else inside, to which he said he didn’t know.

Added Morgan, “I came in here to use the bathroom.”

He was arrested for burglary, petty theft and resisting arrest for tussling with cops and spitting on one of them after being placed in the patrol car.