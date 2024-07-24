Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 6 takes command of the Microwave Tower Fire

THE DALLES, Ore. – The Great Basin Complex Incident Management Team 6, led by Incident Commander Mack McFarland, assumed command of the Microwave Tower Fire at 6:00 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, July 24, 2024. The Complex Incident Management Team brings additional resources and management capabilities to implement a full suppression strategy for the Microwave Tower Fire.

The fire has seen moderate activity with intermittent single tree torching, some flanking and smoldering creating a moderate amount of smoke. The fire also saw growth backing down the north slope. With the expected increased winds today, crews are ready to address increased fire behavior. There is a potential for increased smoke in the area.

More accurate mapping has sized the fire at 704 acres and 0% containment. The fire is located 5 miles west, southwest of Mosier, OR. Currently there are approximately 72 personnel assigned to the fire. They are building a combination of dozer and hand line on the southern edge to contain the fire. Additionally, crews are working to improve roads, trails and previously constructed contingency lines around the remainder of the fire.

The Microwave Tower Fire was first detected on July 22, 2024 and the cause is currently under investigation.

Evacuations

The Mosier Senior Center at 500 E. 2nd Ave., is being used as a cooling center for the public where they can also charge their devices. For up-to-date information on evacuations in the area, please visit https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff.