Costco wants to you to be apocalypse ready.

The wholesale retailer is offering its Readywise Emergency Food Supply Bucket, which provides 150 freeze-dried food servings with a shelf life of 25 years.

It’s listed for $79.99 online, but is cheaper if you buy it at one of Costco’s brick-and-mortar stores.

Better hurry, though — you never know when the apocalypse will begin.