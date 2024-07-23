Isn’t it ramen-tic: Wedding guests promised real dinner, then served instant ramen

A pair of wedding guests took to social media recently to vent their frustration over being promised a real meal, but instead getting served instant ramen during the reception.

“Wedding invite asked ‘chicken or fish,’” the livid guest posted on Reddit. “On the day of, all attendees received Instant Ramen.”

Instant ramen, for those who don’t know, consists of precooked, dried noodles and a packet of seasoning spices.

“To top it off, it was also BYOB,” added the guest.

And in case you’re wondering wether the newlyweds may have been strapped for funds, the guest says the chintzy couple were “well underway into their careers” — the bride, ironically, is a professional chef — and were jetting to Cuba for their honeymoon.

“My partner and I hadn’t eaten dinner, thinking we’d be fed,” the poster continues. “We spent the reception starving and we had to buy fast food right after to tide us over.”

“I’ve been to a lot of weddings. I’m not a snob by any means. But that wedding is the tackiest one I’ve ever attended,” they concluded.