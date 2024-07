The Microwave Fire just east of town is already causing Level 3 Go Now evacuations. Firefighters will need all the water they can get to fight it. So please, please, please, minimize indoor water use and stop outdoor water use.



Do not let faucets run. Take short showers. Limit toilet flushing and laundry if possible. Please call City Hall at 541.478.3505 if you have questions.



Thank you!

City of Mosier