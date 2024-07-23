Experts warning of the mental health dangers of … meditation?

While it’s estimated that as many as 500 million people all over the world meditate, there’s a growing concern that for some people it’s doing more harm than good.

A series of studies over the years, most recently in 2020 and 2022, showed that some people who meditate suffer adverse reactions from it, most commonly depression and anxiety — and in the extreme, psychotic or delusional symptoms, as well as “fear or terror,” according to Miguel Farias, an associate professor in experimental psychology at Coventry University.

In fact, the researchers in the 2020 study concluded, “We found that the occurrence of [adverse events] during or after meditation practices is not uncommon, and may occur in individuals with no previous history of mental health problems.”

Farias notes many meditation apps and other programs don’t warn of the possible downsides of the ancient practice.

“The most common account I hear from people who have suffered adverse meditation effects is that the teachers don’t believe them,” he says. “They’re usually told to just keep meditating and it will go away.”

The scientist says mindfulness preachers and companies that offer meditation apps are ethically required to warn of the potential downsides — but they do not.