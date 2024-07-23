7/22 at 10:00 pm: Microwave Tower Fire in Mosier – Level 3 Go Now order issued

The following is from the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office:

7/22 at 10:00 pm:

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET **EXPANDED** from the City of Mosier and Huskey Rd., south to Wilson Rd., and east to Mosier Creek Rd.

LEVEL 1 – GET READY **NEW** from Mosier Creek Rd., east to Dry Creek Rd., north to the City of Mosier border and south to Osborn Cutoff Rd.

7/22 at 6:37 pm:

**Mosier Fire Update ** 6:37pm

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

July 22, 2024

Contacts:

Stephanie Krell, Wasco County Public Information Officer, [email protected]

Andy Dwyer, ODF The Dalles Public Information Officer, 541-903-2069, [email protected]

Jim Gersbach, ODF Public Affairs Specialist, 503-508-0574, [email protected]

Aircraft and ground firefighters battle Microwave Tower Fire west of Mosier

THE DALLES, Ore. – Residents west of the Columbia Gorge town of Mosier are being told to evacuate as the fast-moving Microwave Tower Fire burns eastward, driven by strong westerly winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour.

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd., and south to Jasper Lane.

A Red Cross shelter for evacuees has been set up at the Hood River Middle School, 1602 May Street, Hood River, OR 97031

Firefighters from ODF’s Unit Office in The Dalles are being aided by Columbia River Gorge National Scenic Area U.S. Forest Service and local fire departments in battling the blaze that started west of Rattler Ridge just west of Mosier in the Columbia Gorge. A very large airtanker has been ordered to help on the fire, which was reported at 4 p.m. this afternoon. A task force of fire engines and a dozer from the Larch Creek Fire in south Wasco County are being diverted to assist on the fire. The I-84 freeway currently remains open.

The fire is burning in grass and timber, pushed eastwards by strong westerly winds of 30 to 35 miles per hour. Earlier this afternoon it was estimated at 100 to 150 acres. Cause is not known at this time.

Evacuation levels may change quickly given the spread rate of the fire, with new areas being moved into evacuation status. For the most up-to-date evacuation information, please visit the Wasco County Sheriff’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WascoCountySheriff/

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Rattler Ridge Rd, east to Huskey Rd, north to the border of the City of Mosier and south to the intersection of Huskey Rd and Proctor Rd.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to Evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd.

The gymnasium at the Hood River Middle School is a designated Red Cross Shelter for those evacuating the fire in Mosier.



1602 May St, Hood River, OR 97031



Do not delay

Per Wasco County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook

Location: Old Dalles Road and Elder Road, near microwave tower

GPS: 45.667740, -121.464724

Size: 100 ACRES

Personnel:

E-601

D-94

9504

E-946

E-9461

E-603

E-601

E-9451

Weather: 76°F | Humidity: 40% | Wind: 27mph gusts to 38mph

4:41PM Residents in the Moiser Area should ensure that their outdoor pets such as Cats and Dogs are corralled inside in case levels go out.

4:22pm Wasco County toned out for 1st alarm wildland fire, as is Hood River Fire.

4:21pm 20 structures now threatened including microwave structure.

4:00pm Paging all available brush trucks; heavy fuel load. Fire pushing hard to the east.

7/22 at 6:05 pm:

The gymnasium at the Hood River Middle School is a designated Red Cross Shelter for those evacuating the fire in Mosier.

7/22 at 5:30 pm:

**Mosier Fire Update ** 5:30 PM

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Hwy 30 south the Proctor Rd., east to Huskey Rd and the border of the City of Mosier and west to the Hood River County line.

LEVEL 2 – GET SET to Evacuate from the city of Mosier and from Huskey Rd. east to Mosier Creek Rd., and south to Jasper Ln.

This fire is evolving quickly. We will update the maps as soon as they are available.

7/22 at 4:30 pm:

LEVEL 3 – GO NOW! Evacuate immediately from Rattler Ridge Rd, east to Huskey Rd, north to the border of the City of Mosier and south to the intersection of Huskey Rd and Proctor Rd.

Do not delay

7/22 at 4 pm:

A fire has been reported near Proctor Rd. and Rattler Ridge Rd. area in Mosier. Please stay clear of the area so that crews can respond quickly.