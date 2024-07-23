7/22 8:00 pm Bickleton Fire – Level 3 Go Now ordered

The following is from Klickitat County 911 Dispatch/Emergency Management:

7/22 8:00 pm:

7/22 7:30 pm:

***Update 7/22/2024 7:31pm***

All previous Level 2 Evacuations are upgraded to Level 3 “GO NOW” Evacuation. Level 3 ” Go Now ” are from East Road to Sand Ridge Rd to the East and Alder Creek south to the Columbia River.

Level 1 is upgraded to Level 2 “Get Set” – Sand Ridge Rd to the Klickitat County Line.

7/22 5:00 pm

**Update** 7/22/2024 505pm

Level 3 “Go Now” Evacuation added for South of Six Prong to the Columbia River to East of Six Prong Extension and West to East Rd/Roosevelt Grade Road.

Level 2 ” Get Set” Evacuation added for East of Six Prong Extension to Sand Ridge Rd, North to Hale Rd and South to Columbia River.

Level 1 “Get Ready” Evacuation added for Sand Ridge Road to the East to Klickitat County Line and South to the Columbia River.

7/22 3:45 pm:

Level 3 – GO NOW Evacuation in the Bickleton Area. Pine Creek East to Hale Road and South to Whitmore Road, including East Rd.

***NOTE: East Road is closed from the Town of Bickleton south to Hale Rd.***

Level 2 “Get Set” Evacuations. Hale Rd south to Six Prong and east to Six Prong Extension.