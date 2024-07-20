It’s great to have goals, just maybe not this guy’s

A written to-do list is always handy to have with you — unless, of course, your day includes stealing.

An Oakland, California, man arrested for driving a stolen vehicle was searched by police and found to be in possession of several stolen credit cards, a fraudulent check, a stolen driver’s license, mailbox keys and a revealing to-do list in his pocket.

Among the items on the unidentified man’s list, according to a post on the Hercules Police Department’s Facebook: 1. Laundry 2. Talk to kids 3. Get some money 4. “Boost.”

Boost, in case you don’t know, is also slang for stealing or shoplifting.

“Guess he’s keeping up with his goals… sort of,” the HPD joked.